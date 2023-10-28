The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Rice Owls (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Green Wave are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.

Rice vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 9 Odds

Rice vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Rice has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Owls have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Tulane has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

