According to our computer model, the Texas A&M Aggies will beat the South Carolina Gamecocks when the two teams come together at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 28, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Carolina (+16.5) Over (52.5) Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Texas A&M vs. South Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this game.

The Aggies have four wins in seven games against the spread this season.

Texas A&M has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

The Aggies have played seven games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 52.5 points, 1.3 more than the average point total for Texas A&M games this season.

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gamecocks have a 15.4% chance to win.

The Gamecocks' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

South Carolina is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season.

Gamecocks games have hit the over in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The average point total for South Carolina this year is 2.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aggies vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 32.3 19.9 36.5 12.3 23 34 South Carolina 26.6 31.7 41 30.7 15.3 33

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.