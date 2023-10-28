Texas A&M vs. South Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) bring the 12th-ranked passing D in college football into a clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5), who boast the No. 16 passing attack, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Aggies are heavy, 15.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. South Carolina matchup.
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-15.5)
|52.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-15.5)
|52.5
|-670
|+470
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.
- South Carolina is 3-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
