Texas Southern vs. Southern Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
The Southern Jaguars should come out on top in their game versus the Texas Southern Tigers at 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Texas Southern vs. Southern Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Southern (-12.3)
|48.5
|Southern 30, Texas Southern 18
Week 9 SWAC Predictions
- Prairie View A&M vs Florida A&M
- Jackson State vs UAPB
- Mississippi Valley State vs Alcorn State
- Alabama State vs Alabama A&M
Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)
- The Tigers covered five times in 10 games with a spread last season.
- Last year, five Tigers games hit the over.
Southern Betting Info (2022)
- The Jaguars won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last season.
Tigers vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Southern
|23.3
|16.1
|24.5
|20.3
|18.5
|7.0
|Texas Southern
|24.9
|38.7
|35.7
|25.0
|16.8
|49.0
