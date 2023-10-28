Big 12 opponents match up when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) and the BYU Cougars (5-2) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Offensively, Texas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best in the FBS by averaging 468.4 yards per game. The defense ranks 39th (333.1 yards allowed per game). BYU has been sputtering offensively, ranking 10th-worst with 301.9 total yards per game. It has been more productive defensively, surrendering 396.7 total yards per contest (97th-ranked).

Read on below for all the info on how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Texas vs. BYU Key Statistics

Texas BYU 468.4 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.9 (128th) 333.1 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.7 (78th) 179.4 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.3 (132nd) 289 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.6 (73rd) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (6th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,915 yards (273.6 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 70.9% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has 824 rushing yards on 127 carries with six touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 172 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 218 yards (31.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 545 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has totaled 40 catches and four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 368 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has racked up 16 receptions for 320 yards, an average of 45.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis leads BYU with 1,519 yards on 128-of-226 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 96 times for 438 yards (62.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Aidan Robbins has compiled 78 yards on 26 carries.

Chase Roberts has hauled in 430 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaac Rex has put together a 316-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 23 passes on 44 targets.

Darius Lassiter has racked up 272 reciving yards (38.9 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or BYU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.