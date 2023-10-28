The UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) will face off against their AAC-rival, the East Carolina Pirates (1-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Pirates will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 47 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. East Carolina matchup.

UTSA vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-18.5) 47 -1100 +675 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UTSA (-18.5) 46.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

UTSA vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

UTSA has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

East Carolina has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Pirates have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

UTSA 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +550 Bet $100 to win $550

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.