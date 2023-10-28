Big 12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9
The available options on the Week 9 college football schedule include Big 12 teams involved in six games. As you are putting together your betting ticket or picking parlay options, our model suggests Oklahoma State (-7.5) against Cincinnati is the best spread bet, while betting the total in the Oklahoma vs. Kansas matchup carries the best value. Find even more stats and insights on those and other games in the article below.
Best Week 9 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Oklahoma State -7.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma State by 19.0 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: West Virginia +7 vs. UCF
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UCF by 0.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Iowa State -3 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa State by 8.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Best Week 9 Big 12 Total Bets
Under 65.5 - Oklahoma vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Total: 60.9 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Under 60 - West Virginia vs. UCF
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights
- Projected Total: 57.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47.5 - Iowa State vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears
- Projected Total: 49.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 9 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Oklahoma
|7-0 (4-0 Big 12)
|43.1 / 16.1
|496.9 / 359.9
|Texas
|6-1 (3-1 Big 12)
|34.4 / 17.4
|468.4 / 333.1
|Kansas State
|5-2 (3-1 Big 12)
|36.9 / 18.1
|474.7 / 363.1
|Oklahoma State
|5-2 (3-1 Big 12)
|29.1 / 26.0
|404.4 / 404.6
|Iowa State
|4-3 (3-1 Big 12)
|23.0 / 20.0
|328.9 / 329.3
|Kansas
|5-2 (2-2 Big 12)
|35.4 / 27.4
|443.1 / 396.1
|BYU
|5-2 (2-2 Big 12)
|27.6 / 24.3
|301.9 / 396.7
|West Virginia
|4-3 (2-2 Big 12)
|29.3 / 26.3
|394.0 / 365.9
|Baylor
|3-4 (2-2 Big 12)
|23.1 / 30.0
|400.3 / 398.4
|TCU
|4-4 (2-3 Big 12)
|29.4 / 23.0
|464.9 / 379.5
|Texas Tech
|3-5 (2-3 Big 12)
|30.0 / 25.4
|407.4 / 366.5
|Houston
|3-4 (1-3 Big 12)
|28.9 / 31.3
|407.9 / 419.3
|UCF
|3-4 (0-4 Big 12)
|34.1 / 28.3
|499.6 / 395.1
|Cincinnati
|2-5 (0-4 Big 12)
|27.0 / 26.0
|444.9 / 343.1
