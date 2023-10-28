Patriot League teams were in action for one game in the Week 9 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Holy Cross vs. Fordham

Week 9 Patriot League Results

Holy Cross 49 Fordham 47

  • Pregame Favorite: Holy Cross (-10)
  • Pregame Total: 69.5

Holy Cross Leaders

  • Passing: Joe Pesansky (20-for-33, 337 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jordan Fuller (24 ATT, 116 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jalen Coker (5 TAR, 5 REC, 102 YDS, 1 TD)

Fordham Leaders

  • Passing: CJ Montes (29-for-36, 410 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Julius Loughride (25 ATT, 211 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: M.J. Wright (7 TAR, 7 REC, 164 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

FordhamHoly Cross
619Total Yards466
410Passing Yards337
209Rushing Yards129
1Turnovers1

Next Week's Patriot League Games

Holy Cross Crusaders at Lehigh Mountain Hawks

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Murray H. Goodman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Colgate Raiders at Lafayette Leopards

  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Fisher Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Bucknell Bison at Fordham Rams

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Jack Coffey Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

