The Chicago Bears (2-5) are listed as 8.5-point underdogs on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4). For this game, an over/under of 46.5 has been set.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Chargers can be found below before they play the Bears. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bears as they prepare for this matchup against the Chargers.

Chargers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-8.5) 46.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-8.5) 46.5 -480 +370 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

Los Angeles vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: NBC

Chargers vs. Bears Betting Insights

Los Angeles is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Two of Los Angeles' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Chicago owns two wins against the spread this season.

The Bears are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season.

This year, six of Chicago's seven games have hit the over.

Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Keenan Allen - - - - 83.5 (-115) - Austin Ekeler - - 49.5 (-115) - - - Justin Herbert 266.5 (-115) - 9.5 (-111) - - - Joshua Kelley - - 26.5 (-118) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs D.J. Moore - - - - 57.5 (-115) - D'Onta Foreman - - 46.5 (-115) - - - Darnell Mooney - - - - 26.5 (-111) - Cole Kmet - - - - 29.5 (-111) - Tyler Scott - - - - 16.5 (-111) - Tyson Bagent 201.5 (-115) - - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

