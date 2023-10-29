For their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM , the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) have two players on the injury report.

In their most recent outing, the Cowboys took down the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17.

The Rams' last game finished in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyron Smith OT Neck Questionable Juanyeh Thomas S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Questionable Hunter Long TE Hamstring Out Ernest Jones LB Knee Questionable Russ Yeast DB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Larrell Murchison DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT Calf Questionable Byron Young OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Cowboys vs. Rams Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: FOX

FOX

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys own the 16th-ranked offense this season (329.8 yards per game), and they've been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with only 288.7 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys have been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (25.7 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game).

The Cowboys rank 20th in passing yards this year (210.2 per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 177 passing yards allowed per game.

Dallas is compiling 119.7 rushing yards per game on offense (10th in the NFL), and ranks 18th on defense with 111.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys have forced 12 total turnovers (fifth in NFL) this season and have turned it over six times (fourth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +6, the second-best in the league.

Cowboys vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-7)

Cowboys (-7) Moneyline: Cowboys (-350), Rams (+260)

Cowboys (-350), Rams (+260) Total: 45.5 points

