The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) go on the road to square off against the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Rams

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Cowboys Insights

This year, the Cowboys average 5.6 more points per game (25.7) than the Rams surrender (20.1).

The Cowboys rack up only 3.8 more yards per game (329.8), than the Rams give up per matchup (326).

This season, Dallas averages 119.7 rushing yards per game, just 2.7 more yards than Los Angeles allows per contest (117).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Rams have forced (5).

Cowboys Home Performance

At home, the Cowboys score 34 points per game and concede 6.5. That's more than they score overall (25.7), but less than they give up (16.7).

At home, the Cowboys rack up 379.5 yards per game and concede 234. That's more than they gain overall (329.8), but less than they allow (288.7).

Dallas' average yards passing at home (250.5) is higher than its overall average (210.2). And its average yards conceded at home (175.5) is lower than overall (177).

The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (129) is higher than their overall average (119.7). And their average yards allowed at home (58.5) is lower than overall (111.7).

The Cowboys convert 51.5% of third downs at home (3.8% higher than their overall average), and give up 21.7% at home (13.4% lower than overall).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 New England W 38-3 FOX 10/8/2023 at San Francisco L 42-10 NBC 10/16/2023 at Los Angeles W 20-17 ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 11/5/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 11/12/2023 New York - FOX 11/19/2023 at Carolina - FOX

