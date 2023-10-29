The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) are considered 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 versus the Los Angeles Rams (3-4). The contest's over/under is listed at 45.5.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Cowboys can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Rams. Before the Rams take on the Cowboys, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Cowboys vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-6.5) 45.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-6.5) 45.5 -260 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

Dallas vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: FOX

Cowboys vs. Rams Betting Insights

Dallas has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, the Cowboys have two wins ATS (2-1).

The teams have hit the over in three of Dallas' six games with a set total.

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 3-2-2 this year.

The Rams have no wins ATS (0-0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

Two Los Angeles games (of seven) have gone over the point total this year.

Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandin Cooks - - - - 37.5 (-111) - Jake Ferguson - - - - 30.5 (-118) - Michael Gallup - - - - 38.5 (-115) - CeeDee Lamb - - - - 64.5 (-118) - Tony Pollard - - 68.5 (-111) - 24.5 (-115) - Dak Prescott 242.5 (-115) - 15.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

