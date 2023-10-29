Dallas Cowboys receiver Jake Ferguson will be up against the Los Angeles Rams and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 8, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Ferguson has pulled down 21 passes on 29 targets for 190 yards and one TD, averaging 31.7 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ferguson and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ferguson vs. the Rams

Ferguson vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Rams have allowed four opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Ferguson will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams allow 209 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Rams have put up four touchdowns through the air (0.6 per game). The Rams' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Watch Cowboys vs Rams on Fubo!

Cowboys Player Previews

Jake Ferguson Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ferguson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ferguson Receiving Insights

Ferguson has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet twice in six games this year.

Ferguson has been targeted on 29 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season (14.9% target share).

He is averaging 6.6 yards per target (91st in NFL play), averaging 190 yards on 29 passes thrown his way.

Ferguson, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 9.1% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With 10 red zone targets, Ferguson has been on the receiving end of 27.8% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ferguson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 7 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 11 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.