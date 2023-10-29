Michael Gallup will be up against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Gallup has 18 catches for 204 yards this season. He has been targeted 32 times.

Gallup vs. the Rams

Gallup vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 44 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 44 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Rams have allowed four opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Los Angeles on the season.

The Rams surrender 209 passing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding four this season (0.6 per game).

Cowboys Player Previews

Michael Gallup Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-115)

Gallup Receiving Insights

Gallup, in two of six games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gallup has been targeted on 32 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season (16.4% target share).

He has been targeted 32 times, averaging 6.4 yards per target (98th in NFL).

Gallup does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Gallup's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

