The injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (1-1) ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) currently has just one player on it. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 from Crypto.com Arena.

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach Collins PF Questionable Illness 11.5 5.5 5.5

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Terance Mann: Out (Ankle), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quad/Tendinopathy)

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -9.5 228.5

