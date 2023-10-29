Zach Collins and his San Antonio Spurs teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Collins, in his previous game (October 27 win against the Rockets), produced nine points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Collins' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-120)

Over 12.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-120)

Over 6.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league defensively last season, allowing 113.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Clippers gave up 43.1 rebounds per contest last year, 13th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Clippers gave up 25 per game last season, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

The Clippers were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Zach Collins vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 19 7 10 2 0 1 0 1/20/2023 24 17 2 4 1 0 0 11/4/2022 21 9 7 2 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.