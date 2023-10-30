Corey Seager vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Seager -- .244 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on October 30 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all tied up 1-1.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas with 156 hits and an OBP of .390 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 102 of 133 games this year, with multiple hits 49 times.
- Looking at the 133 games he has played this year, he's homered in 35 of them (26.3%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has driven in a run in 61 games this year (45.9%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 54.1% of his games this season (72 of 133), he has scored, and in 27 of those games (20.3%) he has scored more than once.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.337
|AVG
|.316
|.406
|OBP
|.372
|.707
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt (3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.
