The Detroit Lions (5-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Ford Field on Monday, October 30, 2023.

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Lions vs. Raiders Insights

The Lions score just 1.9 more points per game (24.9) than the Raiders surrender (23).

Las Vegas racks up 16 points per game, 5.6 fewer than Detroit allows (21.6).

The Lions average 60.6 more yards per game (377) than the Raiders give up per matchup (316.4).

Las Vegas collects 32.8 fewer yards per game (284.1) than Detroit allows (316.9).

The Lions rush for 118.4 yards per game, 10.6 fewer than the 129 the Raiders allow per contest.

Las Vegas rushes for 68.6 yards per game, 7.7 fewer yards than the 76.3 Detroit allows.

The Lions have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (5).

This season Las Vegas has turned the ball over 15 times, six more than Detroit's takeaways (9).

Lions Home Performance

The Lions score 31 points per game in home games (6.1 more than their overall average), and give up 22.3 at home (0.7 more than overall).

The Lions' average yards gained at home (384.3) is higher than their overall average (377). But their average yards conceded at home (306) is lower than overall (316.9).

Detroit accumulates 259 passing yards per game at home (0.4 more than its overall average), and gives up 231 at home (9.6 less than overall).

At home, the Lions rack up 125.3 rushing yards per game and concede 75. That's more than they gain overall (118.4), and less than they allow (76.3).

The Lions' offensive third-down percentage in home games (40%) is lower than their overall average (40.4%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (40%) is higher than overall (35%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Carolina W 42-24 FOX 10/15/2023 at Tampa Bay W 20-6 FOX 10/22/2023 at Baltimore L 38-6 FOX 10/30/2023 Las Vegas - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 11/19/2023 Chicago - FOX 11/23/2023 Green Bay - FOX

Raiders Away Performance

In road games, the Raiders score 14 points per game and concede 27. That's less than they score overall (16), and more than they allow (23).

The Raiders rack up 250 yards per game in road games (34.1 less than their overall average), and concede 334.5 on the road (18.1 more than overall).

Las Vegas accumulates 192.3 passing yards per game in away games (23.3 less than its overall average), and gives up 183.3 in away games (4.1 less than overall).

The Raiders' average yards rushing on the road (57.8) is lower than their overall average (68.6). But their average yards conceded in road games (151.3) is higher than overall (129).

The Raiders' offensive third-down percentage in away games (28.9%) is lower than their overall average (35%). And their defensive third-down percentage on the road (49%) is higher than overall (45.6%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/9/2023 Green Bay W 17-13 ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 New England W 21-17 CBS 10/22/2023 at Chicago L 30-12 FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit - ABC/ESPN 11/5/2023 New York - FOX 11/12/2023 New York - NBC 11/19/2023 at Miami - CBS

