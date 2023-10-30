Game 3 of the World Series on Monday will feature the Arizona Diamondbacks playing host to the Texas Rangers. The teams will look to break the 1-1 series deadlock when action begins at 8:03 PM ET on FOX, live from Chase Field. Brandon Pfaadt is starting for the Diamondbacks and Max Scherzer is set to start for the Rangers.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rangers (-110). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers. For four consecutive games, Texas and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 8.8 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been victorious in 30, or 54.5%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has a record of 30-25, a 54.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 91 of its 175 games with a total.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 9-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 43-27 57-48 70-59 30-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.