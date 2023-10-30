The Dallas Stars (4-1-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2), who have dropped three straight, on Monday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-275) Blue Jackets (+220) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 80.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (4-1).

Dallas has not played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Dallas' games have gone over 6 goals only once this season (in six opportunities).

Stars vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 16 (30th) Goals 20 (22nd) 14 (2nd) Goals Allowed 25 (16th) 2 (30th) Power Play Goals 5 (16th) 1 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (12th)

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars offense's 16 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 30th in the league.

The Stars have allowed the second-fewest goals in league action this season, 14 (just 2.3 per game).

Their goal differential (+2) ranks them 13th in the league.

