Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio Spurs teammates will take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 123-83 loss to the Clippers (his most recent game) Johnson put up five points.

Let's break down Johnson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-128)

Over 15.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-132)

Over 4.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.6 points per game last year made the Suns the sixth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked squad in the league last season, giving up 42.9 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Suns conceded 23.4 per game last season, ranking them third in the league.

Defensively, the Suns conceded 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, third in the league.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 41 34 3 5 3 0 0 12/4/2022 33 27 5 2 1 0 1

