The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers own a 2-1 series lead.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

Joe Mantiply TV Channel: FOX

FOX Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 98 of 158 games this year (62.0%), with multiple hits on 39 occasions (24.7%).

In 8.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has had an RBI in 46 games this season (29.1%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 36.1% of his games this year (57 of 158), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .250 .333 OBP .294 .456 SLG .390 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings