Marcus Semien vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (.209 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Mantiply. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers have a 2-1 series lead.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 73 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Semien enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .273.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 129 of 177 games this year, with multiple hits 56 times.
- In 26 games this season, he has gone deep (14.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.5% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 99 of 177 games this season, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mantiply (2-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.62 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers without surrendering a hit.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.62 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 35 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.