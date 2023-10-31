On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (.209 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Mantiply. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers have a 2-1 series lead.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 73 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Semien enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .273.

Semien has picked up a hit in 129 of 177 games this year, with multiple hits 56 times.

In 26 games this season, he has gone deep (14.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.5% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 99 of 177 games this season, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings