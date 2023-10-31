The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 4 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 2-1.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .270.

Garver has gotten a hit in 63 of 99 games this season (63.6%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (22.2%).

In 20.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (37.4%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (13.1%).

In 41.4% of his games this year (41 of 99), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings