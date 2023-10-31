Game 4 of the World Series will take place on Tuesday, October 31 at Chase Field, with Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks hosting Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers lead the series 2-1.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers -105 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Mantiply - ARI (2-2, 4.62 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.15 ERA)

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 42 (60%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have gone 42-28 (60%).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Diamondbacks have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (54.5%) in those games.

This year, the Rangers have won 23 of 44 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series -300 1st 1st

