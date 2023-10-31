How to Watch the Spurs vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 31
The Phoenix Suns (2-1) play the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) on October 31, 2023.
Spurs vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Spurs vs Suns Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs shot 46.5% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 46.6% the Suns' opponents shot last season.
- San Antonio went 16-23 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Spurs were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Suns finished fifth.
- The Spurs averaged only 1.4 more points per game last year (113) than the Suns gave up (111.6).
- San Antonio went 17-27 last season when it scored more than 111.6 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Spurs averaged 115.1 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 111.
- The Spurs conceded 121.4 points per game at home last season, and 124.7 away.
- At home, the Spurs made 11.2 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than they averaged on the road (11). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.7%).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach Collins
|Questionable
|Illness
