Incarnate Word's 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Cardinals are currently 4-2) on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, away versus the Tarleton State Texans.

Upcoming Incarnate Word games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Tarleton State A 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Texas Tech A 12:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Saint Edward's H 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Texas Lutheran H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Arkansas A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Lamar A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Texas A&M-CC H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Texas A&M-Commerce A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Northwestern State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Nicholls H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 McNeese H 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Houston Christian H 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 SE Louisiana A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 New Orleans A 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Lamar H 7:30 PM

Incarnate Word's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Tarleton State Texans
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Wisdom Gym

Top Incarnate Word players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Aliyah Collins 6 10.7 1.3 3.0 1.8 0.0 42.9% (21-49) 23.5% (4-17)
Jorja Elliott 6 9.8 4.0 0.3 0.8 0.0 47.7% (21-44) 40.7% (11-27)
Nina De Leon Negron 5 10.6 5.2 2.8 2.2 0.0 30.3% (20-66) 12.0% (3-25)
Chloe Storer 6 6.7 3.2 1.7 0.2 0.0 71.4% (15-21) 0.0% (0-1)
Myra Bell 6 6.0 2.3 1.7 0.5 0.7 40.0% (16-40) 15.0% (3-20)

