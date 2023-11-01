Joe Pavelski will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Dallas Stars play the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Pavelski are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Joe Pavelski vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Pavelski has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 16:23 on the ice per game.

In three of seven games this season, Pavelski has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Pavelski has a point in four of seven games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of seven games this season, Pavelski has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Pavelski's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Pavelski having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 33 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 7 Games 3 6 Points 7 3 Goals 3 3 Assists 4

