Sam Houston's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Bearkats are currently 5-4) on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the Missouri State Bears.

Upcoming Sam Houston games

Sam Houston's next matchup information

Opponent: Missouri State Bears

Missouri State Bears Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Great Southern Bank Arena

Great Southern Bank Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Sam Houston players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Davon Barnes 9 15.9 3.6 1.6 0.7 0.3 40.6% (41-101) 36.5% (19-52) Lamar Wilkerson 9 14.6 2.8 1.2 1.7 0.1 42.1% (40-95) 38.0% (19-50) Damon Nicholas Jr. 9 8.8 5.2 1.2 1.9 0.7 42.0% (29-69) 42.1% (8-19) Kian Scroggins 8 8.6 5.6 0.3 0.3 0.0 72.1% (31-43) 50.0% (1-2) Jaden Ray 9 6.1 3.8 5.4 1.3 0.0 29.6% (16-54) 31.6% (6-19)

