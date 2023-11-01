The Calgary Flames (2-6-1) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they face the Dallas Stars (5-1-1) at home on Wednesday, November 1 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSWX.

Stars vs. Flames Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Flames (+110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won five of their six games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (83.3%).

Dallas has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter and won each time.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 6 goals two times this season (in seven games).

Stars vs Flames Additional Info

Stars vs. Flames Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 21 (26th) Goals 19 (28th) 17 (2nd) Goals Allowed 33 (28th) 2 (31st) Power Play Goals 5 (17th) 1 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (4th)

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars' three average goals per game add up to 21 total, which makes them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Stars have given up the second-fewest goals in league play this season, 17 (just 2.4 per game).

With a +4 goal differential, they're ranked 10th-best in the NHL.

