Player prop bet options for Wyatt Johnston, Andrew Mangiapane and others are listed when the Dallas Stars visit the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Stars vs. Flames Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Wyatt Johnston Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)

Johnston is Dallas' leading contributor with seven points. He has three goals and four assists this season.

Johnston Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 1 1 2 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Flyers Oct. 21 1 2 3 2 at Ducks Oct. 19 0 0 0 1

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Jamie Benn has six points (0.9 per game), scoring two goals and adding four assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 0 2 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 2 at Penguins Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Flyers Oct. 21 1 1 2 1 at Ducks Oct. 19 0 0 0 0

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Jason Robertson has one goal and five assists for Dallas.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 0 2 2 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Oct. 24 1 1 2 6 vs. Flyers Oct. 21 0 1 1 1 at Ducks Oct. 19 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Andrew Mangiapane Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Mangiapane's six points are important for Calgary. He has recorded three goals and three assists in nine games.

Mangiapane Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Oct. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Oct. 22 1 0 1 3 at Blue Jackets Oct. 20 0 0 0 0

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

Elias Lindholm has totaled six total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has two goals and four assists.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Oct. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Oct. 22 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jackets Oct. 20 1 0 1 6

