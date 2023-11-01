SFA (5-2) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET, at home against the Portland Pilots.

Upcoming SFA games

SFA's next matchup information

Opponent: Portland Pilots

Portland Pilots Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Sportsbook promo codes

Top SFA players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kurstyn Harden 7 18.1 8.6 1.3 1.3 0.4 58.6% (41-70) 0.0% (0-3) Kyla Deck 7 14.1 4.3 3.4 3.4 0.1 41.1% (30-73) 38.2% (13-34) Destini Lombard 7 11.7 2.9 4.7 2.4 0.7 49.2% (31-63) 25.0% (7-28) Tyler McCliment-Call 7 7.3 4.3 1.0 1.0 0.3 34.0% (18-53) 33.3% (11-33) Zoe Nelson 7 7.0 7.7 1.9 0.9 0.7 30.0% (18-60) 15.0% (3-20)

