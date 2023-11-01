Buy Tickets for Tarleton State Texans Basketball Games
Currently 7-2, the Tarleton State Texans' next game is at home versus the Sterling (KS) Warriors, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12.
Upcoming Tarleton State games
Tarleton State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Sterling (KS) Warriors
- Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Wisdom Gym
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Tarleton State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jakorie Smith
|9
|15.8
|4.2
|1.1
|2.3
|0.4
|43.5% (50-115)
|31.1% (14-45)
|Kiandre Gaddy
|9
|13.3
|7.3
|0.9
|1.1
|1.3
|56.6% (47-83)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Lue Williams
|9
|12.8
|5.2
|1.2
|1.8
|0.6
|42.7% (41-96)
|30.3% (10-33)
|Devon Barnes
|9
|8.7
|1.6
|2.1
|0.9
|0.1
|41.4% (24-58)
|35.7% (10-28)
|Emmanuel Innocenti
|9
|6.0
|6.6
|1.4
|1.2
|0.3
|42.2% (19-45)
|25.0% (4-16)
