With a record of 2-5, the Tarleton State Texans' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Tarleton State games

Tarleton State's next matchup information

Opponent: Incarnate Word Cardinals

Incarnate Word Cardinals Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Wisdom Gym

Top Tarleton State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Teresa Da Silva 6 11.7 3.2 1.7 1.8 0.3 40.7% (24-59) 37.9% (11-29) Elise Turrubiates 7 9.6 5.9 1.6 0.1 0.0 56.8% (25-44) 80.0% (4-5) Jakoriah Long 7 8.3 1.7 1.1 0.4 0.4 51.2% (21-41) 36.4% (4-11) Andjela Bigovic 7 6.4 4.9 2.0 0.3 1.4 36.4% (20-55) 16.7% (4-24) Faith Acker 3 13.3 6.7 0.7 0.3 2.3 51.5% (17-33) -

