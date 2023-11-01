A game versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies is on deck for the Texas Southern Tigers (0-7), on Saturday, December 16 at 9:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Texas Southern Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Texas Southern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 N.C. A&T N 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Howard N 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Samford H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Biblical Studies-Houston H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Southern A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Grambling A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 UAPB H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Mississippi Valley State H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 22 Jackson State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Alabama A&M H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Alabama State H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Prairie View A&M A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Florida A&M A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 12 Bethune-Cookman A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Grambling H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Texas Southern's next matchup information

  • Opponent: North Carolina A&T Aggies
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Texas Southern's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Texas Southern players

Shop for Texas Southern gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
PJ Henry 5 12.6 2.2 1.6 1.4 0.2 30.9% (25-81) 33.3% (13-39)
Jonathan Cisse 7 7.4 2.0 2.4 0.9 0.0 28.6% (18-63) 31.8% (7-22)
Zytarious Mortle 5 8.8 2.6 0.4 0.6 0.4 35.3% (18-51) 36.4% (4-11)
Kehlin Farooq 7 6.1 4.1 0.9 0.9 0.3 48.6% (17-35) 35.7% (5-14)
Jahmar Young Jr. 7 5.9 5.3 0.4 0.1 0.1 36.1% (13-36) 0.0% (0-2)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.