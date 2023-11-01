Buy Tickets for Texas Southern Tigers Women's Basketball Games
The Texas Southern Tigers women (1-5) will next be in action on the road against the Houston Cougars, on Tuesday, December 12 at 12:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Texas Southern games
Texas Southern's next matchup information
- Opponent: Houston Cougars
- Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Fertitta Center
Top Texas Southern players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Taniya Lawson
|6
|11.5
|3.0
|1.7
|0.8
|0.3
|39.4% (26-66)
|27.3% (6-22)
|Daeja Holmes
|6
|10.8
|4.7
|2.8
|1.2
|0.2
|35.7% (25-70)
|21.2% (7-33)
|Jordyn Turner
|6
|10.3
|3.5
|0.5
|1.0
|0.5
|40.4% (23-57)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Jaida Belton
|6
|6.3
|6.3
|0.3
|1.8
|2.0
|43.6% (17-39)
|-
|Tatyanna Clayburne
|6
|4.3
|1.8
|1.8
|0.5
|0.0
|22.7% (10-44)
|23.8% (5-21)
