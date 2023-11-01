Texas Tech's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Red Raiders are currently 6-2) on Tuesday, December 12 at 9:00 PM ET, at home versus the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Upcoming Texas Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 Oral Roberts H 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Vanderbilt N 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 UT Arlington H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Sam Houston H 8:00 PM
Mon, Jan 1 North Alabama H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Texas A 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Oklahoma State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Kansas State H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Houston A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Oklahoma A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 TCU A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Cincinnati H 6:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Baylor A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 UCF H 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 12 Kansas H 9:00 PM

Texas Tech's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: United Supermarkets Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Texas Tech players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Joe Toussaint 8 15.4 2.3 3.9 1.1 0.0 49.4% (39-79) 30.6% (11-36)
Pop Isaacs 8 14.1 3.4 2.8 1.0 0.1 33.0% (36-109) 24.1% (14-58)
Devan Cambridge 8 10.5 4.5 1.1 0.6 0.9 52.7% (29-55) 9.1% (1-11)
Darrion Williams 8 9.4 7.4 1.5 1.1 0.6 47.3% (26-55) 39.3% (11-28)
Chance McMillian 8 8.0 3.8 1.0 0.5 0.4 41.8% (23-55) 41.0% (16-39)

