The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the World Series with the Rangers up 3-1.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 35 walks while batting .263.

In 48 of 93 games this year (51.6%) Jankowski has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Jankowski has driven in a run in 22 games this year (23.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30.1% of his games this season (28 of 93), with two or more runs seven times (7.5%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .260 AVG .267 .364 OBP .348 .339 SLG .325 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 19 RBI 11 15/20 K/BB 27/15 13 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings