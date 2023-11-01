Travis Jankowski vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the World Series with the Rangers up 3-1.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 35 walks while batting .263.
- In 48 of 93 games this year (51.6%) Jankowski has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Jankowski has driven in a run in 22 games this year (23.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30.1% of his games this season (28 of 93), with two or more runs seven times (7.5%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.260
|AVG
|.267
|.364
|OBP
|.348
|.339
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|11
|15/20
|K/BB
|27/15
|13
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts through 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
