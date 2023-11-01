Don't be a half-hearted fan of the UTEP Miners. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. More details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

UTEP team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jane Asinde 6 17.7 9.8 1.0 1.3 0.5 Erin Wilson 7 13.4 9.0 0.6 1.4 0.0 Adhel Tac 7 8.0 4.4 1.0 0.4 0.1 Mahri Petree 7 6.9 2.9 1.1 1.1 0.6 Delma Zita 6 7.0 3.3 4.7 2.0 0.2 Aaliyah Stanton 7 5.4 1.7 1.4 0.0 0.1 Veonce Powell 4 7.0 1.5 0.8 0.5 0.0 Luisa Vydrova 7 3.0 1.4 0.4 0.3 0.0 Dunja Zecevic 4 5.0 1.5 0.8 0.3 1.3 Ivane Tensaie 7 2.3 1.3 0.1 0.1 0.0

UTEP season stats

UTEP has won four games so far this season (4-3).

The Miners are 4-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 11, UTEP registered its best win of the season, a 62-60 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 342) in the RPI rankings.

The Miners have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

UTEP has 22 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming UTEP games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Colorado State H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 UTSA A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Portland H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 UIC N 11:00 AM Thu, Dec 21 Illinois N 1:15 PM

