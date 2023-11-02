Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Alvin High School vs. Dawson High School - Pearland Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, November 2 at 6:30 PM CT, Dawson High School - Pearland will host Alvin High School in a clash between 6A - Region 23 teams.
Alvin vs. Dawson Pearland Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Brazoria County Games This Week
Terry High School at Manvel High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazoswood at Clear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Webster, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Angleton High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
