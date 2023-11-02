Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Brazos County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Leander Glenn High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Harker Heights High School at Bryan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX Conference: 6A - District 12

6A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Brazos Christian School at Rosehill Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX Conference: 3A - District 7

3A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hendrickson High School at College Station High School