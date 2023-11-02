Cedi Osman and his San Antonio Spurs teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Osman, in his last game (October 31 win against the Suns), posted nine points.

Now let's dig into Osman's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Cedi Osman Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+108)

Over 8.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-125)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Suns conceded 111.6 points per contest last season, sixth in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Suns were 11th in the NBA last season, allowing 42.9 per game.

The Suns were the third-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.4.

In terms of three-point defense, the Suns were ranked third in the league last year, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.

Cedi Osman vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 19 9 2 1 1 0 1

