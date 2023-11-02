In 1A - action on Thursday, November 2, Lohn High School will host Cherokee High School at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cherokee vs. Lohn Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Lohn, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.