The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Denton County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Trinity Christian School - Lubbock at Liberty Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Argyle, TX

Argyle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Argyle High School at Creekview High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2

6:45 PM CT on November 2 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney Boyd High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lake Dallas High School at Denton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano West Senior High School at Flower Mound High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcus High School at Plano East Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Point High School at Brock High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Brock, TX

Brock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Krum High School at Gainesville High School