For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Evgenii Dadonov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov stats and insights

  • Dadonov has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.
  • Dadonov has zero points on the power play.
  • Dadonov's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 32 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 11.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

