Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Harris County, Texas today? We've got the information.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cypress Christian School at Frassati Catholic
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lutheran North Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
