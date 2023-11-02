Jeremy Sochan and the San Antonio Spurs take the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sochan, in his most recent game, had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 115-114 win over the Suns.

With prop bets in place for Sochan, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-111)

Over 9.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-122)

Over 5.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Looking to bet on one or more of Sochan's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Suns gave up 111.6 points per contest last year, sixth in the NBA.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding an average of 23.4 assists last year, the Suns were the third-ranked team in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Suns were ranked third in the league last season, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 30 8 7 5 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.