Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Johnson put up 27 points, four assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 115-114 win against the Suns.

Below we will break down Johnson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-114)

Over 17.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Over 4.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Over 3.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-143)

Looking to bet on one or more of Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the NBA last season, conceding 111.6 points per contest.

The Suns allowed 42.9 rebounds on average last year, 11th in the league.

The Suns conceded 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the NBA).

On defense, the Suns gave up 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last season, third in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Keldon Johnson vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 33 27 3 4 4 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.