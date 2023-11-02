Fantasy Football Week 9 RB Rankings
Running back rankings are available here, to help you make the best decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup going into Week 9.
Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 9
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Targets/Game
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|200.4
|25.1
|17.1
|4.6
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|163.9
|20.5
|18.9
|4.4
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|156.1
|19.5
|12.1
|2.9
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|125.2
|17.9
|17.9
|2.9
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|120.6
|15.1
|14.6
|4.1
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|113.8
|22.8
|17.2
|8.8
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|112.6
|16.1
|16.7
|2.6
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|111.1
|18.5
|16.2
|4
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|111
|13.9
|16.6
|5.4
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|109.9
|13.7
|13.5
|3.4
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|107.5
|13.4
|11.5
|4.6
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|103.5
|14.8
|17.1
|2.4
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|102.7
|12.8
|11.9
|2
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|101.7
|25.4
|9.5
|2.8
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|100.2
|14.3
|11.1
|3.9
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|98.1
|14
|15.4
|4.3
|James Cook
|Bills
|97.8
|12.2
|12.8
|2.8
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|96.4
|16.1
|12.7
|5.5
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|91.3
|11.4
|13.1
|0.9
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|89
|12.7
|16
|3.4
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|87.7
|12.5
|12.4
|3
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|86.8
|12.4
|13.1
|4.3
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|85.1
|17
|18.8
|2
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|85
|10.6
|12.1
|4.2
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|84.9
|17
|22
|5
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|80.9
|10.1
|13.3
|4
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|68.5
|9.8
|12.9
|3.1
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|67.9
|9.7
|6.4
|4.6
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|65.5
|16.4
|14.8
|5.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|64.7
|8.1
|13
|1.6
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Broncos
|63.3
|7.9
|4.8
|1.8
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|59.7
|8.5
|12
|2.4
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|59.4
|11.9
|13.6
|2
|Justice Hill
|Ravens
|58.8
|8.4
|6.4
|2.1
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers
|56.5
|8.1
|9.9
|2.4
|Dameon Pierce
|Texans
|56.1
|8
|15.6
|1.7
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans
|55.8
|8
|4.9
|3.4
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Patriots
|54.9
|6.9
|8.4
|2.1
|A.J. Dillon
|Packers
|52.6
|7.5
|12.1
|1.9
|Kareem Hunt
|Browns
|51.6
|10.3
|9.2
|1.6
|Khalil Herbert
|Bears
|51.5
|10.3
|10.2
|3.6
|Samaje Perine
|Broncos
|51.4
|6.4
|3.4
|3.2
|D'Onta Foreman
|Bears
|49.7
|12.4
|11.3
|2.8
|Antonio Gibson
|Commanders
|49.5
|6.2
|2.5
|3
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|47.6
|11.9
|11
|3.2
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|46.4
|11.6
|7.3
|4
|Joshua Kelley
|Chargers
|45.2
|6.5
|10.1
|0.7
|Miles Sanders
|Panthers
|44.1
|7.4
|10.5
|4
|Emari Demercado
|Cardinals
|43.9
|6.3
|7
|2.3
|Latavius Murray
|Bills
|43.6
|5.5
|5
|1.4
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, November 5
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 6
|ABC/ESPN
