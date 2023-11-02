Stars vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 2
The Dallas Stars (6-1-1) will attempt to prolong a three-game road win streak when they face the Edmonton Oilers (2-5-1) on Thursday, November 2 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.
Stars vs. Oilers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Stars 4, Oilers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (+110)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Stars (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars vs Oilers Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have a 2-1-3 record in overtime contests this season and a 6-1-1 overall record.
- Dallas has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.
- This season the Stars scored only one goal in two games and they've earned two points (1-1-0) in those contests.
- Dallas lost in overtime in its only game this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- So far this season, the Stars have scored more than two goals five times and won each of those games.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 2-1-0 (four points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents five times this season, and earned nine points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Stars AVG
|Stars Rank
|23rd
|2.75
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|18th
|31st
|4
|Goals Allowed
|2.5
|6th
|15th
|31.4
|Shots
|29.8
|21st
|15th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|32.6
|24th
|9th
|24.14%
|Power Play %
|8.7%
|31st
|27th
|72.73%
|Penalty Kill %
|92.59%
|3rd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Stars vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.