The Dallas Stars (6-1-1) will attempt to prolong a three-game road win streak when they face the Edmonton Oilers (2-5-1) on Thursday, November 2 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Oilers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Stars 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (+110)

Stars (+110) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Stars (+1.5)

Stars vs Oilers Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 2-1-3 record in overtime contests this season and a 6-1-1 overall record.

Dallas has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.

This season the Stars scored only one goal in two games and they've earned two points (1-1-0) in those contests.

Dallas lost in overtime in its only game this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

So far this season, the Stars have scored more than two goals five times and won each of those games.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 2-1-0 (four points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents five times this season, and earned nine points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 23rd 2.75 Goals Scored 3.13 18th 31st 4 Goals Allowed 2.5 6th 15th 31.4 Shots 29.8 21st 15th 29.9 Shots Allowed 32.6 24th 9th 24.14% Power Play % 8.7% 31st 27th 72.73% Penalty Kill % 92.59% 3rd

Stars vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

